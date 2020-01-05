Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 9, September 1969) John Updike, Andy Warhol [1169]

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 9, September 1969) John Updike, Andy Warhol [1169]
View larger

$14.99

$10.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200105-79977-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Andy Warhol | John Updike  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 9, September 1969).

Features Include:

  • A Novelette by John Updike
  • Girls of Australia
  • Sex on Campus
  • Panel on Student Revolt with Hayakawa, Hayden of SDS and Others
  • Andy Warhol
  • Ken W. Purdy
  • Senator Gaylord Nelson

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Andy Warhol | Gaylord Nelson | John Updike | Ken W. Purdy

Related Items

Takashi Miike’s Ichi the Killer Definitive Remastered Edition Blu-ray
Sheena: Queen of the Jungle Collection – The Movie and TV Series 6-Disc DVD Set
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 12 with GORGO Poster Insert (June 28, 1972)
The Prince and the Nature Girl
Hobgoblins Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Shorty the Pimp Original Soundtrack Album
The Street Fighter Collection 18 x 24 inch Promotional Poster
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 7 Including Godzilla Poster Insert (April 26, 1972)
Playboy Magazine July 1994 Issue
Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition

Categories

Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *