Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 9, September 1969) John Updike, Andy Warhol [1169]

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 9, September 1969).
Features Include:
- A Novelette by John Updike
- Girls of Australia
- Sex on Campus
- Panel on Student Revolt with Hayakawa, Hayden of SDS and Others
- Andy Warhol
- Ken W. Purdy
- Senator Gaylord Nelson
The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.
Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Andy Warhol | Gaylord Nelson | John Updike | Ken W. Purdy
