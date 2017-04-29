Ogroff: Mad Mutilator Special Edition DVD 2 Cover Options (First French Slasher Film Ever Made)

View larger $24.95 From: $23.50 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ DVD Cover A $23.50 DVD Cover B $23.50 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 available for pre-order DVD Cover A - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 available for pre-order DVD Cover B





DVD Cover A SKU: 170429-64772-1

UPC: 830159018034

Part No: VNR-DVD03-A

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New DVD Cover B SKU: 170429-64772-2

UPC: 830159018751

Part No: VNR-DVD03-B

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 170429-64772-1UPC: 830159018034Part No: VNR-DVD03-AWeight: 0.11 lbsCondition: NewSKU: 170429-64772-2UPC: 830159018751Part No: VNR-DVD03-BWeight: 0.11 lbsCondition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Exploitation | Horror | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: MVD

Item Release Date: July 11, 2017

Rating: NR

Pre-orders can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The First French Slasher Film Ever Made!

Videonomicon proudly presents one of the first truly underground French horror/slasher films – officially available in North America for the first time ever – Norbert Moutier’s Super 8mm gore-fest OGROFF (aka MAD MUTILATOR)! For Ogroff, the mad lumberjack, the war is not over yet. Having suffered trepanation and ablated in one eye during the war Ogroff continues the fight by brutally killing anyone who enters the forest where he now resides. That is until one woman catches his eye and things get even weirder! Friends, families, kids, cars – no one and no thing is safe from the Mad Mutilator! Norbert Moutier (credited as N.G Mount), at the time a video shoppe owner, started filming in 1982 with no money but with a lot of passion. His dream: to achieve a French horror version of films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th, and Night of the Living Dead that he could rent in his own store. What resulted over weekend shoots in the French countryside with the help of friends and other cinephiles (Alain Petit, Midnight Party, Zombie Lake) became a violent, over-the-top, bizarre, non-sensical, and nearly dialogue-free cult oddity which features the special participation of Jess Franco regular Howard Vernon (A Virgin Among the Living Dead, The Erotic Rites of Frankenstein) in a surprising and strange supporting role. Videonomicon brings this rarely seen one-of-a-kind horror masterpiece (or disasterpiece depending on how you view it) completely uncut and uncensored in its original French language with improved subtitles and newly remastered picture!

Special Features

Uncut and uncensored in its original French language

Improved subtitles and newly remastered

Two versions of the movie: 2016 Colour Graded Remaster & Original Tape Transfer

Stills Gallery

Trailer

DVD-ROM Content

Liner notes featuring writings and reviews by Andy Bolus and Joseph A. Ziemba

Two completely different reversible cover options featuring new and original artwork

New artwork by Steak Mtn. (Cover A) and Jon Vaughn (Cover B)

Cover A version features original Ogroff poster artwork on front and new artwork by Steak Mtn. on the reverse

Cover B version features original Mad Mutilator VHS artwork on front and new artwork by Jon Vaughn on the reverse

Specifications

Language: French

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Runtime: 87

Audio: Stereo

Cast: Alain Petit | Françoise Deniel | Howard Vernon | Norbert Moutier | Pierre Pattin

Directors: N.G. Mount

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | MVD | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space