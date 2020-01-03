Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 7, July 1970) Joan Baez [1154]

View larger

$15.99

$12.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200103-79947-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Joan Baez  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 7, July 1970) Joan Baez.

Features Include:

  • The Dolls Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
  • Shaping Up For Nude Theater
  • Joan Baez Interview

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Joan Baez

Categories

Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature

