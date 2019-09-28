Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Playboy Magazine (December 2005) Marilyn Monroe, Rachel Veltri, Al Pacino, Scott Turow [86010]

Playboy Magazine (December 2005) Marilyn Monroe, Rachel Veltri, Al Pacino, Scott Turow [86010]
View larger

$12.00

$8.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190928-79102-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Romance
Item Release Date: December 1, 2005
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (December 2005) Marilyn Monroe, Rachel Veltri, Al Pacino, Scott Turow.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Al Pacino | Marilyn Monroe | Rachel Veltri | Scott Turow

Related Items

75th Academy Awards Limited Edition Commemorative 27 x 40 inch Poster
Dark Arts
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 5 Including Cover by N. Ominous (March 29, 1972)
Super Fly 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Fifty Worst Films of All Time by Harry Medved (June 1, 2084) [193167]
Night of the Living Dead Filmbook First Edition (1985) [BK20]
42nd Street Forever: The Peep Show Collection Vol. 17
Deep Throat Part II Collection Special Edition Blu-ray
Shaft 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Playboy Magazine July 1994 Issue

Categories

Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature | Romance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *