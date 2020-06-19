Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Claudine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1974) Gladys Knight and The Pips

Claudine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1974) Gladys Knight and The Pips
View larger

$39.99

$23.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200619-81084-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Diahann Carroll | James Earl Jones | Roxie Roker  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance
Studio: Buddah Records
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Claudine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1974) Gladys Knight & The Pips, composed by Curtis Mayfield. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adam Wade | Diahann Carroll | James Earl Jones | Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs | Roxie Roker
Directors: John Berry
Project Name: Claudine
Artists: Gladys Knight | The Pips
Composers: Curtis Mayfield

Related Items

World of Santas 12 inch Fabriche Musical American Santa Kurt S. Adler
Rare – Nickelodeon Spongebob Squarepants Smart Turbo Yo-Yo (2003)
Trading Places DVD Eddie Murphy Dan Aykroyd Comedy Classic
Caddyshack 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (April 11, 2008) Ellen DeGeneres [9204]
Shojo Beat Manga Magazine Preview Issue
Adweek Magazine March 2, 2015 Kim Kardashian West Cover
Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Monster Squad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
Dolemite

Categories

Buddah Records | Comedy | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Romance | Throwback Space | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *