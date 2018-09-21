Burt Reynolds Rent-A-Cop DVD Edition

View larger $9.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





DVD SKU: 180921-76660-1

UPC: 031398726036

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Bernie Casey | Burt Reynolds items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime | Romance

Studio: Trimark

Original U.S. Release: January 15, 1988

Item Release Date: February 19, 2004

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

When call-girl Della Roberts (Liza Minnelli) gets caught in the middle of a drug bust at a hotel where she was meeting a trick, she is held hostage by a robber that busted in on the agents and dealers. She gets rescued by vice cop Tony Church (Burt Reynolds), who’s accused of staging the bust. Ex-ballplayer turned drug dealer Roger (Richard Masur) is in tight with corrupt vice cops and their superiors and the fireworks start popping.

Special Features

Trailer

Scene Access

Interactive Menus

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 97

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Bernie Casey | Burt Reynolds | Dionne Warwick | James Remar | John Stanton | Liza Minnelli | Michael Rooker | Mickey Knox | Richard Masur | Robby Benson

Directors: Jerry London

Project Name: Rent-A-Cop

Related Items

Categories

Action | Comedy | Crime | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Romance | Throwback Space | Trimark