Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Burt Reynolds Rent-A-Cop DVD Edition

Burt Reynolds Rent-A-Cop DVD Edition
View larger

$9.99

$8.97


2 in stock


DVDSKU: 180921-76660-1
UPC: 031398726036
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Bernie Casey | Burt Reynolds  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime | Romance
Studio: Trimark
Original U.S. Release: January 15, 1988
Item Release Date: February 19, 2004
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

When call-girl Della Roberts (Liza Minnelli) gets caught in the middle of a drug bust at a hotel where she was meeting a trick, she is held hostage by a robber that busted in on the agents and dealers. She gets rescued by vice cop Tony Church (Burt Reynolds), who’s accused of staging the bust. Ex-ballplayer turned drug dealer Roger (Richard Masur) is in tight with corrupt vice cops and their superiors and the fireworks start popping.

Special Features

  • Trailer
  • Scene Access
  • Interactive Menus

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 97
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Bernie Casey | Burt Reynolds | Dionne Warwick | James Remar | John Stanton | Liza Minnelli | Michael Rooker | Mickey Knox | Richard Masur | Robby Benson
Directors: Jerry London
Project Name: Rent-A-Cop

Related Items

Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine #152 March 2002 Maximo
AMC Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead Bicycle Girl USB Flash Drive
Marvel Superheroes Attack 36 x 24 inch Comics Poster
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Out of the Fire Short Sleeve Apparel
The Beatles Yellow Submarine (Single Boat and Title) 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises Issue 1, Cover B by Frank Cho (2016)
Game of Thrones Hand of the King Pin 8GB USB Flash Drive
Starsky and Hutch: The Complete Series 16-Disc DVD Box Set
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Skull Outline Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
The Pink Panther: Music from the Film Score Composed and Conducted by Henry Mancini

Categories

Action | Comedy | Crime | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Romance | Throwback Space | Trimark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *