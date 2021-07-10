Share Page Support Us
Set of 20 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies [PHO12181]


$139.99
$109.70
SKU: 210710-88034-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 20 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies. Includes: Orson Welles in Citizen Kane (1941); James Stewart in It’s a Wonderful Life (1946); Charlie Chaplin; Ray Milland in Three Brave Men (1956); Mister 880 (1950); Andy Clyde; Detective Story (1951); E.G. Marshall in The Buccaneer (1958); Marjorie Main in Ma and Pa Kettle at Home (1954); Mari Blanchard in The Cruel Tower (1956); and George Montgomery.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 20
  • Size: 8x10 in
