New York Post (April 15, 1997) Jackie Robinson Baseball Newspaper Cover W22

New York Post (April 15, 1997) Jackie Robinson Post Salute on his 50th Anniversary 40-page Souvenir Section in Newspaper, Brooklyn waiting for him, Safe at home, An aging Jackie literally stole the ’55 Series from Yankees. A Great Athlete, a Better Man. Other Story, Tiger Woods, Why Golf will Never Be the Same Again. Nightmare for Bill as McDougal gets light Sentence.
