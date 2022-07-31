Share Page Support Us
New York Post (April 15, 1997) Jackie Robinson Baseball Newspaper Cover W22

New York Post (April 15, 1997) Jackie Robinson Baseball Newspaper Cover W22
$10.05
$8.97
1 in stock
newsp
SKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition.

New York Post (April 15, 1997) Jackie Robinson Post Salute on his 50th Anniversary 40-page Souvenir Section in Newspaper, Brooklyn waiting for him, Safe at home, An aging Jackie literally stole the ’55 Series from Yankees. A Great Athlete, a Better Man. Other Story, Tiger Woods, Why Golf will Never Be the Same Again. Nightmare for Bill as McDougal gets light Sentence.

