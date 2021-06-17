Share Page Support Us
Timothy Carey Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo [G29]

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Timothy Carey Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo. Carey is known for The Killing (1956), Paths of Glory (1957), The World’s Greatest Sinner (1962), Beach Blanket Bingo (1965) and many other films.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

  • Size: 8x10 in
