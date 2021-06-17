Three Violent People (1956) Original 8×10 inch Press Photo [F89]

- Cast: Anne Baxter | Barton MacLane | Bruce Bennett | Charlton Heston | Elaine Stritch | Forrest Tucker | Gilbert Roland | Jamie Farr | John Harmon | Peter Hansen | Robert Blake | Ross Bagdasarian | Tom Tryon
- Directors: Rudolph Maté
- Project Name Three Violent People
- Product Types: Photo Prints | Originals
- Genres: Western
- Studios: Paramount Pictures
- Original Release Date: December 1, 1956
- Rating: PG
- More: Charlton Heston | Jamie Farr | Robert Blake
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Three Violent People (1956) Original 8×10 inch Press Photo.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Anne Baxter | Barton MacLane | Bruce Bennett | Charlton Heston | Elaine Stritch | Forrest Tucker | Gilbert Roland | Jamie Farr | John Harmon | Peter Hansen | Robert Blake | Ross Bagdasarian | Rudolph Maté | Tom Tryon
- Shows / Movies: Three Violent People
- Genres: Western
- Studios / Manufacturers: Paramount Pictures
- Product Types: Originals