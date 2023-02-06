Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 2 Tennessee’s Partner (1955) Press Publicity Photo [M12]

Set of 2 Tennessee’s Partner (1955) Press Publicity Photo [M12]
View larger
Set of 2 Tennessee’s Partner (1955) Press Publicity Photo [M12]
$21.89
$19.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 2 Tennessee’s Partner (1955) Press Publicity Photo.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

Godzilla vs. Kong Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition
Roosevelt Theatre Chicago The Hunter Marquee October 1958 Photo [220110-3]
New York Yankees Last Regular Season Game of the Millennium September 27, 1999 USPS First Day Cover Bronx [221]
The Hills Have Eyes: Original Motion Picture Score [Soundtrack] Composed by Don Peake
James Dean Quote 24 x 36 inch Poster
Death Crazed Teenage Superheroes Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Arf Arf 12394
STARS! Paperback Edition (1984)
Tenjho Tenge: Masataka Takayanagi Original 15 x 20 inch Anime Movie Poster [I95]
Metropolis 12 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Avengers: Infinity War Portrait Collage Chart 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster 15241