Mixed Set of 5 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards [G05]

- Project Name Check Your Guns | For the Love of Mike | The Man from Thunder River | The Mysterious Rider | Yukon Gold
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Originals
- Genres: Action | Western
- Studios: Republic Pictures
Mixed Set of 5 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards. Includes the films Panhandle Trail a.k.a. The Mysterious Rider (1942) with Buster Crabbe & Al ‘Fuzzy’ St. John; Yukon Gold (1952) with Kirby Grant, Chinook & Martha Hyer; Check Your Guns (1948) with Eddie Dean & Roscoe Ates; For the Love of Mike (1960) with Richard Basehart & Stuart Erwin; and The Man from Thunder River (1943) with ‘Wild’ Bill Elliott, George ‘Gabby’ Hayes, Ian Keith & John James.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
