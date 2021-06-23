Share Page Support Us
Mixed Set of 5 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards [G05]

SKU: 210623-87696-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Mixed Set of 5 Original 10×8 inch Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards. Includes the films Panhandle Trail a.k.a. The Mysterious Rider (1942) with Buster Crabbe & Al ‘Fuzzy’ St. John; Yukon Gold (1952) with Kirby Grant, Chinook & Martha Hyer; Check Your Guns (1948) with Eddie Dean & Roscoe Ates; For the Love of Mike (1960) with Richard Basehart & Stuart Erwin; and The Man from Thunder River (1943) with ‘Wild’ Bill Elliott, George ‘Gabby’ Hayes, Ian Keith & John James.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
