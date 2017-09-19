The Ghoul Director-Approved Special Edition

$29.95
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: October 14, 2016
Item Release Date: September 12, 2017
Rating: NR
Details
From executive producer Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Free Fire) comes a mind-bending British psychological thriller to sit alongside such classics of the genre as Nicolas Roeg and Donald Cammell’s Performance, David Lynch’s Lost Highway and Christopher Nolan’s Following. Chris is a homicide detective called to London to investigate a strange double murder. Both victims appear to have continued moving towards their assailant despite multiple gunshots to the face and chest. On a hunch, and with the help of an old colleague – and former girlfriend – Chris decides to go undercover as a patient to investigate the suspect’s psychotherapist, the mysterious Alexander Morland, who has a taste for the occult… The debut feature of writer-director Gareth Tunley, starring Tom Meeten (Sightseers), Alice Lowe (Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace) and Dan Renton Skinner (Notes on Blindness), The Ghoul is the latest standout addition to a thriving new wave of British cinema.
Special Features
- Filmmakers' commentary
- Interviews with the cast and crew
- The Baron, a 2013 short film by Gareth Tunley, starring Tom Meeten and Steve Oram (Aaaaaaaah!, Sightseers)
- Trailer
- FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Booklet featuring writing on the film by Adam Scovell, author of Folk Horror: Hours Dreadful and Things Strange
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 High Definition Blu-ray (1080p)
- Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD MA Original Uncompressed
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Language: English
- Region: A
Cast: Alice Lowe | Geoffrey McGivern | James Eyres | Niamh Cusack | Paul Kaye | Rufus Jones | Tom Meeten | Waen Shepherd
Directors: Gareth Tunley
