Hit and Run: Unrated / Dead Like Me: Life After Death 13×18 inch Double-Sided Movie Poster [I12]

- Cast: Callum Blue | Christopher Shand | Kevin Corrigan | Laura Breckenridge | Sarah Wynter
- Directors: Ellen Muth | Stephen Herek
- Filmography Dead Like Me: Life After Death | Hit and Run
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Crime | Horror | Thrillers
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: MGM
- Rating: R
Hit and Run: Unrated / Dead Like Me: Life After Death 13×18 inch Double-Sided Home Video Movie Poster. These posters were released at New York Comic-Con in 2009 to promote the MGM Home Video release of both films.
Item has bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 13.5 x 18.25 in
