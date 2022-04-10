The Hollywood Reporter (November 16, 2012) Naomie Harris, Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Sam Mendes [T47]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (November 16, 2012) Bond, Unshaken, Four years nearly nine lives and one studio bankruptcy: The Ultimate backstory of How Skyfall brought 007 back to life. Naomie Harris, Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Director Sam Mendes. Obama Wins! what he owes Hollywood now 2016: The industry’s next 5 Fund-raising superstars. A nerd’s plea for Star Wars.
- People / Bands: Daniel Craig | Javier Bardem | Naomie Harris | Sam Mendes
- Shows / Movies: Skyfall | Star Wars
