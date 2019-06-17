Mark Twain Tonight by Hal Holbrook, 2nd Pyramid Edition, T-1687 (1968) [193120]

View larger $12.99 $6.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190617-78173-1

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Hal Holbrook items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama

Studio: Pyramid Books

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Mark Twain Tonight Hal Holbrook 2nd Pyramid Edition, T-1687 (1968).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. Front pages have some water damage. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 6.8 x 4.2 x 0.9 in

Pages: 220

Language: English



Contributors: Hal Holbrook

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Drama | Pyramid Books | Softcover Books