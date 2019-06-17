Share Page Support Us
Mark Twain Tonight by Hal Holbrook, 2nd Pyramid Edition, T-1687 (1968) [193120]

$12.99

$6.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190617-78173-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama
Studio: Pyramid Books
Details

Mark Twain Tonight Hal Holbrook 2nd Pyramid Edition, T-1687 (1968).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. Front pages have some water damage. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.8 x 4.2 x 0.9 in
  • Pages: 220
  • Language: English


Contributors: Hal Holbrook

