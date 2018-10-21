The Day of the Jackal Special Edition Blu-ray

$39.95
$25.97
UPC: 760137149583
Part No: AV168
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: July 30, 1973
Item Release Date: September 25, 2018
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In 1971, Frederick Forsythe shot to bestseller status with his debut novel, The Day of the Jackal – taut, utterly plausible, almost documentarian in its realism and attention to detail. Two years later, director Fred Zinnemann (High Noon) turned a gripping novel into a nail-biting cinematic experience. August 1962: the latest attempt on the life of French President Charles de Gaulle by the far-right paramilitary organization, the OAS, ends in chaos, with its architect-in-chief dead at the hands of a firing squad. Demoralized and on the verge of bankruptcy, the OAS leaders meet in secret to plan their next move. In a last desperate attempt to eliminate de Gaulle, they opt to employ the services of a hired assassin from outside the fold.
Enter the Jackal (Edward Fox, Gandhi): charismatic, calculating, cold as ice. As the Jackal closes in on his target, a race against the clock ensues to identify and put a stop to a killer whose identity, whereabouts and modus operandi are completely unknown. Co-starring a plethora of talent from both sides of the Channel, including Michael Lonsdale (Munich), Derek Jacobi (The Odessa File) and Cyril Cusack (1984) and featuring striking cinematography by Jean Tournier (Moonraker), The Day of the Jackal remains one of the greatest political thrillers of all time.
Special Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original uncompressed mono audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- New interview with Neil Sinyard, author of Fred Zinnemann: Films of Character and Conscience
- Two rare archival clips from the film set, including an interview with Fred Zinnemann
- Theatrical trailer
- Original screenplay by Kenneth Ross (BD-ROM content)
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Peter Strain
- FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Mark Cunliffe and Sheldon Hall
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Original Mono 1.0
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Runtime: 107
Cast: Adrien Cayla-Legrand | Alan Badel | Cyril Cusack | Denis Carey | Edward Fox | Jacques François | Maurice Denham | Michel Auclair | Terence Alexander | Tony Britton | Vernon Dobtcheff
Directors: Fred Zinnemann
Project Name: The Day of the Jackal
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space