Django Prepare A Coffin Arrow 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set Spaghetti Western

View larger $29.95 $19.95 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170406-64373-1

UPC: 760137986188

Part No: AV085

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Western

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: January 27, 1968

Item Release Date: April 25, 2017

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Django the drifter returns in this classic sixties Spaghetti Western from Ferdinando Baldi (Texas Addio, Comin’ At Ya!), starring Terence Hill (They Call Me Trinity) as the wandering gunslinger, hired as executioner to a corrupt local politician who is framing innocent men, sending them to hang in an evil scheme to take hold of their land. But Django has other ideas and, cleverly faking the deaths of the condemned men, he assembles them into a loyal gang who’ll help him take down the boss, a man who had a hand in the death of Django’s wife years before. Thrill as Django gets his bloody revenge with a hail of bullets in this classic from a series of B-movie western that helped to define a genre. Prepare your coffin now!

Special Features

New High Definition digital transfer of the film in the original 1.66:1 aspect ratio

Optional English and Italian audio tracks

Newly translated English subtitles for Italian audio and English SDH for the deaf and hard of hearing on the English audio

Django Explained – A new interview with Spaghetti Western expert and author Kevin Grant

Original Trailer

First Pressing Only: Illustrated collector’s booklet by critic and Spaghetti Western expert Howard Hughes

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 92

Language: Italian

Cast: Barbara Simon | George Eastman | Gianni Brezza | Giovanni Ivan Scratuglia | Guido Lollobrigida | Horst Frank | José Torres | Luciano Rossi | Pinuccio Ardia | Spartaco Conversi | Terence Hill

Directors: Ferdinando Baldi

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Throwback Space | Western