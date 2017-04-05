Twitter
Django Prepare A Coffin Arrow 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set Spaghetti Western

Django Prepare A Coffin Arrow 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set Spaghetti Western
Details

Django the drifter returns in this classic sixties Spaghetti Western from Ferdinando Baldi (Texas Addio, Comin’ At Ya!), starring Terence Hill (They Call Me Trinity) as the wandering gunslinger, hired as executioner to a corrupt local politician who is framing innocent men, sending them to hang in an evil scheme to take hold of their land. But Django has other ideas and, cleverly faking the deaths of the condemned men, he assembles them into a loyal gang who’ll help him take down the boss, a man who had a hand in the death of Django’s wife years before. Thrill as Django gets his bloody revenge with a hail of bullets in this classic from a series of B-movie western that helped to define a genre. Prepare your coffin now!

Special Features

  • New High Definition digital transfer of the film in the original 1.66:1 aspect ratio
  • Optional English and Italian audio tracks
  • Newly translated English subtitles for Italian audio and English SDH for the deaf and hard of hearing on the English audio
  • Django Explained – A new interview with Spaghetti Western expert and author Kevin Grant
  • Original Trailer
  • First Pressing Only: Illustrated collector’s booklet by critic and Spaghetti Western expert Howard Hughes

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 92
  • Language: Italian

Cast: Barbara Simon | George Eastman | Gianni Brezza | Giovanni Ivan Scratuglia | Guido Lollobrigida | Horst Frank | José Torres | Luciano Rossi | Pinuccio Ardia | Spartaco Conversi | Terence Hill
Directors: Ferdinando Baldi

