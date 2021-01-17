The World of Film and Filmmakers Hardcover Edition (First Printing 1979) [264]

View larger $17.99 $13.90 - Select Qty - 1

Hardcover Book SKU: 210117-84394-1

ISBN-10: 0517536625

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | Documentary | Horror | Science Fiction | War | Western

Studio: Crown Books

Item Release Date: November 1, 1979

Details

An up-to-date introduction to the film medium and industry that examines the origins and development of the cinema and specific aspects of the filmmaking process and film genres. The World of Film and Filmmakers also features a survey of the sound cinema since the thirties and a guide to filmmakers and actors.

Specifications

Pages: 240

Language: English



Authors: Don Allen

