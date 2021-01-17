Share Page Support Us
The World of Film and Filmmakers Hardcover Edition (First Printing 1979) [264]

The World of Film and Filmmakers Hardcover Edition (First Printing 1979) [264]
View larger

Hardcover BookSKU: 210117-84394-1
ISBN-10: 0517536625
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Studio: Crown Books
Item Release Date: November 1, 1979
Details

An up-to-date introduction to the film medium and industry that examines the origins and development of the cinema and specific aspects of the filmmaking process and film genres. The World of Film and Filmmakers also features a survey of the sound cinema since the thirties and a guide to filmmakers and actors.

Specifications

  • Pages: 240
  • Language: English


Authors: Don Allen

