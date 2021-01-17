Golden Goodies: The Original Hits Volume 9 Vinyl Edition Roulette Records [J48]

$18.99
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Golden Goodies: The Original Hits Volume 9 Vinyl Edition Roulette Records.
The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Shout by: Joey Dee
- Party Doll by: Buddy Knox
- Honeycomb by: Jimmie Rodgers
- Goody Goody by: Frankie Lymon
- Maybelline by: Chuck Berry
- I'm Stickin' With You by: Jimmy Bowen
- Rock Your Little Baby To Sleep by: Buddy Knox
- Walkin' With Mr. Lee by: Lee Allen
- The Gypsy Cried by: Lou Christie
- You Don't Know What You've Got Until You Lose It by: Ral Donner
- Hey Little Girl by: Dee Clark
- Funny Girl by: Maxine Brown
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
