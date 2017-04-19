Twitter
The Silence of the Lambs Original Motion Picture Score CD (Import)

The Silence of the Lambs Original Motion Picture Score CD (Import)
$13.99

$12.90


2 in stock


CDSKU: 170420-64552-1
UPC: 4988031211809
Part No: MVCM-216
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Horror | Mystery | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: MCA Records | Universal
Original U.S. Release: February 14, 1991
Item Release Date: April 7, 2017
Rating: R
Details

In Jonathan Demme’s horror classic The Silence of the Lambs, a young F.B.I. cadet named Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) must confide in an incarcerated and manipulative killer – Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) – to receive his help on catching another serial killer who skins his victims.

This Howard Shore’s eerie original score for the film.

Playlists

Cast: Anthony Heald | Anthony Hopkins | Don Brockett | Frank Seals Jr. | Frankie Faison | Jeffrie Lane | Jodie Foster | Kasi Lemmons | Lawrence A. Bonney | Lawrence T. Wrentz | Maria Skorobogatov | Scott Glenn | Stuart Rudin
Directors: Jonathan Demme

