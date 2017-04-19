The Silence of the Lambs Original Motion Picture Score CD (Import)

$13.99
Details
In Jonathan Demme’s horror classic The Silence of the Lambs, a young F.B.I. cadet named Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) must confide in an incarcerated and manipulative killer – Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) – to receive his help on catching another serial killer who skins his victims.
This Howard Shore’s eerie original score for the film.
Playlists
- Main Title by: Munich Symphony
5:09
- The Asylum by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
3:58
- Clarice by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
3:07
- Return to the Asylum by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
2:39
- The Abduction by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
3:05
- Quid Pro Quo by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
4:44
- Lecter In Memphis by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
5:45
- Lambs Screaming by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
5:38
- Lecter Escapes by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
5:09
- Belvedere, Ohio by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
3:36
- The Moth by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
2:22
- The Cellar by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
7:06
- Shore: Finale by: Howard Shore | Munich Symphony
4:53
Cast: Anthony Heald | Anthony Hopkins | Don Brockett | Frank Seals Jr. | Frankie Faison | Jeffrie Lane | Jodie Foster | Kasi Lemmons | Lawrence A. Bonney | Lawrence T. Wrentz | Maria Skorobogatov | Scott Glenn | Stuart Rudin
Directors: Jonathan Demme
