- Cast: Arthur Edmund Carewe | Ernst Laemmle | Lon Chaney | Mary Philbin | Norman Kerry | Virginia Pearson
- Directors: Lon Chaney | Rupert Julian
- Filmography The Phantom Of The Opera
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
- Lines: Throwback Space
- Genres: Horror | Monsters
- Studios: Universal
- Original Release Date: November 15, 1925
- More: Lon Chaney
The Phantom of the Opera – Lon Chaney (1925) 24 X 36 inch Movie Poster.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
