Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

It Follows Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Disasterpeace

It Follows Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Disasterpeace
View larger
It Follows Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Disasterpeace
It Follows Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Disasterpeace

$14.99

$12.99


3 in stock


CDSKU: 170520-64776-1
UPC: 731383672026
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Milan Records
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 2014
Item Release Date: March 23, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, “It Follows” has been a highly praised film on the festival circuit. The horror/thriller tells the story of 19-year old Jay who, after a seemingly innocent sexual encounter, finds herself plagued by strange visions and the inescapable sense that someone, or something, is following her. Faced with this burden, Jay and her teenage friends must find a way to escape the horrors that seem to be only a few steps behind. Video game composer, Disasterpeace, composed the synth heavy and pulsating score. The electro, 80s influenced score is a character in itself in the film and has been praised wherever the film has been screening.

Cast: Bailey Spry | Carollette Phillips | Charles Gertner | D.J. Oliver | Daniel Zovatto | Debbie Williams | Ingrid Mortimer | Jake Weary | Keir Gilchrist | Kourtney Bell | Leisa Pulido | Lili Sepe | Linda Boston | Loren Bass | Maika Monroe | Mike Lanier | Olivia Luccardi | Ruby Harris
Directors: David Robert Mitchell

Related Items

The Institute Blu-ray
Stake Land ll (The Stakelander)
Kino Asian Action Extreme 4-DVD Set Hit Man File, Yakuza Graveyard, 3 Seconds Before Explosion & Cops vs. Thugs
Alien Spaceship Stretched Canvas Print
Nightmare Sisters Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
Dark Horse Game Of Thrones: Iron Throne 7 Inch Replica Statue
The James Bond Collection Special Edition Volume 1 007 DVD
McFarlane Toys Monsters 3 – 6 Faces of Madness Vlad the Impaler Action Figure (2004)
The Serpent and the Rainbow Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Edition

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Milan Records | Music | Suspense | Thriller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *