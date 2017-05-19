It Follows Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Disasterpeace

View larger $14.99 $12.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





CD SKU: 170520-64776-1

UPC: 731383672026

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Milan Records

Original U.S. Release: September 24, 2014

Item Release Date: March 23, 2015

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, “It Follows” has been a highly praised film on the festival circuit. The horror/thriller tells the story of 19-year old Jay who, after a seemingly innocent sexual encounter, finds herself plagued by strange visions and the inescapable sense that someone, or something, is following her. Faced with this burden, Jay and her teenage friends must find a way to escape the horrors that seem to be only a few steps behind. Video game composer, Disasterpeace, composed the synth heavy and pulsating score. The electro, 80s influenced score is a character in itself in the film and has been praised wherever the film has been screening.

Cast: Bailey Spry | Carollette Phillips | Charles Gertner | D.J. Oliver | Daniel Zovatto | Debbie Williams | Ingrid Mortimer | Jake Weary | Keir Gilchrist | Kourtney Bell | Leisa Pulido | Lili Sepe | Linda Boston | Loren Bass | Maika Monroe | Mike Lanier | Olivia Luccardi | Ruby Harris

Directors: David Robert Mitchell

Related Items

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Milan Records | Music | Suspense | Thriller