Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

FVZA: Federal Vampire and Zombie Agency – Trade Paperback Radical Books (2010)

FVZA: Federal Vampire and Zombie Agency – Trade Paperback Radical Books (2010)
View larger
FVZA: Federal Vampire and Zombie Agency – Trade Paperback Radical Books (2010)
FVZA: Federal Vampire and Zombie Agency – Trade Paperback Radical Books (2010)

$14.99

$8.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190226-77448-1
UPC: 9781935417057
ISBN-13: 9781935417057
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Comic Based | Horror | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films
Studio: Radical Books
Item Release Date: June 29, 2010
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Landra always knew that Vampires and Zombies were real. Trained to fight since childhood by her grandfather, legendary Federal Vampire and Zombie Agency (F.V.Z.A.) operative Hugo Pecos, when the Vamps and the Zombies came back out of hiding, she would be ready. Even though both viruses were assumed to be eradicated and the F.V.Z.A. officially disbanded, Landra knew they would be back. Little did she realize that when the Vampires did come out of hiding they would use a deadly new weapon to target the humans: an incurable strain of the zombie virus. Now Picos and Landra (along with her brother Vidal) have been tasked to re-instate the agency and train a new batch of operatives to target the most dangerous Vampire they’ve ever known — Landra and Vidal’s own grandmother!

The item is in great condition with a few small bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.4 x 0.4 x 10.1 in
  • Language: English
  • Pages: 144


Authors: David Hine | Roy Allan Martinez | Wayne Nichols

Related Items

Stryker
Aliens 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Edition with Collectible Art Cards and Art Book
Anime Trivia Quizbook: Episode 2 – Torments from the Top 20
Caliber: First Canon Of Justice Graphic Novel (2009) [BK11]
Halloween 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
AMC Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead Bicycle Girl USB Flash Drive
Phantasm Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl
Hercules: The Thracian Wars Graphic Novel by Steve Moore, Jim Steranko Cover [BK01]
Wolfen Blu-ray
Pulse 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Arrow Special Edition

Categories

Comic Based | Horror | Radical Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *