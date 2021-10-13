Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Halloween Kills Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Composed by John Carpenter

Halloween Kills Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Composed by John Carpenter
View larger
$15.99
$14.45
See Options

10 in stock
CD
SKU: 211013-96300-1
UPC: 843563142080
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

In 2018, David Gordon Green’s Halloween, starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, slaughtered the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman. The film had the distinction of being the first film in the series with creator John Carpenter’s direct involvement since 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Carpenter served as an executive producer, a creative consultant, and, thrillingly, as a soundtrack composer, alongside his collaborators from his recent solo albums, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Now the scream team is back for the highly anticipated follow up, Halloween Kills and Carpenter has returned to the studio with son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies to further expand on the iconic score that forever changed the course of horror cinema and synthesizer music.

The 2018 Halloween movie soundtrack received unanimous praise and brought a rich and ominous depth to the original theme music that was famously recorded on a shoestring budget in 1978. The trio utilized an array of software synths, vintage analogue equipment, and live instrumentation including a Dave Smith OB-6, bowed guitar, Roland Juno, Moog, Roland System 1, Roland System 8, different guitar pedals, mellotron, and piano. Now with the Halloween Kills score director Green has pushed the musicians to be more experimental and take their modern sound to a chilling new level. Standout tracks like “Unkillable” and “Rampage” feature skittering synths over deep four on the floor bass that create a full psychosis of dread before the guitars smash into the song like a semi creating a confusion over whether to headbang, dance, or run for you life. More tragic songs like “Michael’s Legend” and “Strode’s at the Hospital” showcase exquisite and delicate piano playing and prove the range of orchestration this team is capable of executing with mastery and vision. Like all of Carpenter’s legendary soundtracks Halloween Kills features incredible standalone music that like their Lost Themes trilogy of music made for imaginary films can be enjoyed thoroughly with or without the context of the film.

Playlists

  • Logos Kill
    Halloween Kills (Main Title)
    The Myer's House
    First Attack
    Stand Off
    Let It Burn
    He Appears
    From the Fire
    Strodes at the Hospital
    Cruel Intentions
    Gather the Mob
    Rampage
    Frank and Laurie
    Hallway Madness
    It Needs to Die
    Reflection
    Unkillable
    Payback
    Michael's Legend
    Halloween Kills (End Titles)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

The Matrix Reloaded Music from the Motion Picture + Bonus Tracks – 2-Disc Limited Edition Set
Hideo Nakata’s Dark Water Combo Edition
The Making of Ridley Scott’s Alien Hardcover Edition (2019)
John Carpenter’s The Thing HD DVD Edition (2006) [305]
Doom Asylum Special Edition Blu-ray
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood Enamel Pins Designed by Ghoulish Gary Pullin Waxwork
Appleseed Collectible Film Image and Film Card 2004 Suncoast Media Play Shirow Masamune
Abominable Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition with Drew Strusan Package Art
The Lost Boys 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1987)
Akira Movie Limited Collector’s Steel Case Edition with 32-Page Booklet Funimation
CDSKU: 211013-96300-1
UPC: 843563142080
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New