Actress Dawn Mangrum Publicity Photo [210906-0190]

This is a rare publicity photo of actress Dawn Mangrum. This sexy, bikini-clad actress appeared primarily in cult television shows such as The A-Team, Airwolf and The New Mike Hammer.
