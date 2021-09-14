Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Actress Dawn Mangrum Publicity Photo [210906-0190]

Actress Dawn Mangrum Publicity Photo [210906-0190]
View larger
$13.41
From: $11.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 210914-88769-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Actress Dawn Mangrum Publicity Photo [210906-0190]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3
SKU: 210914-88769-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Actress Dawn Mangrum Publicity Photo [210906-0190]

This is a rare publicity photo of actress Dawn Mangrum. This sexy, bikini-clad actress appeared primarily in cult television shows such as The A-Team, Airwolf and The New Mike Hammer.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
Explore More...

Related Items

The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask Official Nintendo Power Player’s Guide [12127]
Bruce Lee’s The Big Boss Original Soundtrack Album by Peter Thomas (2020) Revised Edition
Django, Prepare a Coffin 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1968) [9341]
DC Comics Ironwolf Number 1 – The Complete Howard Chaykin Classic (1986) [12496]
Funko POP Overwatch Reaper Vinyl Figure #93
Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card Poliwhirl Pokeball Red Box (1999) [1134]
Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Dragon Knight (2003) [09]
Jurassic Meat Treat Action Stage Pop-Up Diorama Entertainment Earth No. 2 (2013) [I09]
Ballet Shoes DVD (2008) [J81]
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker 34 x 22 inch Horizontal Alternate Movie Poster
Actress Dawn Mangrum Publicity Photo [210906-0190]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3SKU: 210914-88769-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Actress Dawn Mangrum Publicity Photo [210906-0190]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3SKU: 210914-88769-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New