Shonen Jump Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Game 19×24 inch Original Promotional Poster [D70] PlayStation 3 PS3

View larger $18.99 $13.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 201120-83174-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Bandai | VIZ Media

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Shonen Jump Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Game 19×24 inch Original Promotional Poster. These posters were distributed exclusively at New York Comic-Con to promote the PlayStation 3 game.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Bandai | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | VIZ Media