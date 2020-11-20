Shonen Jump Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Game 19×24 inch Original Promotional Poster [D70] PlayStation 3 PS3

$18.99
Condition: VF Very Fine
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Bandai | VIZ Media
Details
Shonen Jump Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Game 19×24 inch Original Promotional Poster. These posters were distributed exclusively at New York Comic-Con to promote the PlayStation 3 game.
The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.
