Shonen Jump Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Game 19×24 inch Original Promotional Poster [D70] PlayStation 3 PS3

Shonen Jump Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Game 19×24 inch Original Promotional Poster [D70] PlayStation 3 PS3
View larger

$18.99

$13.70


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201120-83174-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Bandai | VIZ Media
Details

Shonen Jump Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Game 19×24 inch Original Promotional Poster. These posters were distributed exclusively at New York Comic-Con to promote the PlayStation 3 game.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.

