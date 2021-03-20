An American Werewolf in London Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

- Cast: Albert Moses | Anne-Marie Davies | Brian Glover | Colin Fernandes | David Naughton | David Schofield | Don McKillop | Frank Oz | Griffin Dunne | Jenny Agutter | Jim Henson | Joe Belcher | John Woodvine | Lila Kaye | Paddy Ryan | Paul Kember | Rik Mayall | Sean Baker
From the director of Animal House… A Different Kind of Animal.
One of the greatest directors of the 1980s, John Landis (The Blues Brothers, Trading Places), expertly combines macabre horror with dark humor in the lycanthropic classic, An American Werewolf in London. American tourists David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne) are savaged by an unidentified vicious animal whilst hiking on the Yorkshire Moors. David awakes in a London hospital to find his friend dead and his life in disarray. Retiring to the home of a beautiful nurse (Jenny Agutter, Walkabout) to recuperate, he soon experiences disturbing changes to his mind and body, undergoing a full-moon transformation that will unleash terror on the streets of the capital… An American Werewolf in London had audiences howling with laughter and recoiling in terror upon its cinema release. Landis’ film has gone on to become one of the most important horror films of its decade, rightly lauded for its masterful set-pieces, uniquely unsettling atmosphere and Rick Bakers’ truly ground-breaking, Oscar-winning special makeup effects. Now restored and presented with an abundance of extra features, this big beast of horror can be devoured as never before…
Special Features
- 2019 restoration from the original camera negative supervised by John Landis
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Audio commentary by Beware the Moon filmmaker Paul Davis
- Audio Commentary by actors David Naughton and Griffin Dunne
- Mark of The Beast: The Legacy of the Universal Werewolf, feature-length documentary by filmmaker Daniel Griffith, featuring interviews with John Landis, David Naughton, Joe Dante and more
- An American Filmmaker in London, an interview with John Landis in which he reflects on British cinema and his time working in Britain
- I Think He's a Jew: The Werewolf's Secret, video essay by filmmaker Jon Spira (Elstree 1976) about how Landis’ film explores Jewish identity
- The Werewolf’s Call, Corin Hardy, director of The Nun, chats with writer Simon Ward about their formative experiences with Landis’ film
- Wares of the Wolf, featurette in which SFX artist Dan Martin and Tim Lawes of Prop Store look at some of the original costumes and special effects artefacts from the film
- Beware the Moon, Paul Davis’ acclaimed, feature-length exploration of Landis’ film which boasts extensive cast and crew interviews
- Making An American Werewolf in London, a short archival featurette on the film’s production
- An Interview with John Landis, a lengthy archival interview with the director about the film
- Makeup Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London, the legendary make-up artist discusses his work on the film
- I Walked with a Werewolf, an archival interview with the make-up artist about Universal horror and its legacy of Wolfman films
- Casting of the Hand, archival footage from Rick Baker's workshop as they cast David Naughton's hand
- Outtakes
- Storyboards featurette
- Original trailers, teasers and radio spots
- Extensive image gallery featuring over 200 stills, posters and other ephemera
- Limited edition Steelbook featuring newly produced artwork by Gary Pullin
- Limited edition booklet featuring writing by Craig Ian Mann and Simon Ward
Specifications
- Audio: Original uncompressed 1.0 mono and optional 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Number of Discs: 1
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Language: English
- Region: A
- Runtime: 97 min
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
