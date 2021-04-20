George Burns, Walter Matthau, Richard Benjamin in The Sunshine Boys (1975) Lobby Card Press Photo [G63]

- Cast: Carol Arthur | F. Murray Abraham | Fritz Feld | George Burns | Howard Hesseman | James Cranna | Jennifer Lee Pryor | Lee Meredith | Richard Benjamin | Ron Rifkin | Rosetta LeNoire | Walter Matthau
- Directors: Herbert Ross
- Project Name The Sunshine Boys
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos
- Genres: Comedy | Musical
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: November 6, 1975
- Rating: PG
George Burns, Walter Matthau, Richard Benjamin in The Sunshine Boys (1975) Lobby Card Press Photo.
Item has wear and bends. There is some writing on back. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
