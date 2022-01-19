Share Page Support Us
The Goonies Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Dave Grusin CD Edition

The Goonies Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Dave Grusin CD Edition
$20.14
$17.98
8 in stock
CD
SKU: 220119-98844-1
UPC: 888072101456
Part No: CD2101456
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: New

One of the most beloved scores of the 1980’s is finally making its wide-release debut on CD! While the original Goonies soundtrack did include the Goonies theme song, fans of the film will be able to dig into a full 71 minutes of David Grusin’s score on this disc. Grusin is additionally responsible for such memorable scores as The Graduate, On Golden Pond and Tootsie. In 1988, he won the Oscar for best original score for The Milagro Beanfield War.

  • Fratelli Chase
  • Map And Willie
  • The Goondocks (Goonies Theme)
  • Doubloon
  • Lighthouse
  • Cellar And Sloth
  • Restaurant Trash
  • The "It," Fifty Dollar Bills And A Stiff
  • It All Starts Here
  • Plumbing
  • Skull And Signature
  • Boulders, Bats And A Blender
  • Wishing Well And The Fratellis Find Coin
  • Mikey's Vision
  • Oath And Booby Traps
  • Triple Stones And A Ball
  • Pee Break And Kissing Tunnel

  • Number of Discs: 1
