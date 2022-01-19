The Goonies Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Dave Grusin CD Edition

View larger $20.14

One of the most beloved scores of the 1980’s is finally making its wide-release debut on CD! While the original Goonies soundtrack did include the Goonies theme song, fans of the film will be able to dig into a full 71 minutes of David Grusin’s score on this disc. Grusin is additionally responsible for such memorable scores as The Graduate, On Golden Pond and Tootsie. In 1988, he won the Oscar for best original score for The Milagro Beanfield War.

Playlists

Fratelli Chase

Map And Willie

The Goondocks (Goonies Theme)

Doubloon

Lighthouse

Cellar And Sloth

Restaurant Trash

The "It," Fifty Dollar Bills And A Stiff

It All Starts Here

Plumbing

Skull And Signature

Boulders, Bats And A Blender

Wishing Well And The Fratellis Find Coin

Mikey's Vision

Oath And Booby Traps

Triple Stones And A Ball

Pee Break And Kissing Tunnel

