The Goonies Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Dave Grusin CD Edition

- Cast: Corey Feldman | Jeff Cohen | Joe Pantoliano | John Matuszak | Jonathan Ke Quan | Josh Brolin | Kerri Green | Martha Plimpton | Richard Donner | Robert Davi | Sean Astin
- Directors: Richard Donner
- Project Name The Goonies
- Composers Dave Grusin
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish | Throwback Space
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Adventure | Buddies | Comedy | Family
- Studios: Varese Sarabande | Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: June 7, 1985
- Product Release Date: June 28, 2019
- Rating: PG
One of the most beloved scores of the 1980’s is finally making its wide-release debut on CD! While the original Goonies soundtrack did include the Goonies theme song, fans of the film will be able to dig into a full 71 minutes of David Grusin’s score on this disc. Grusin is additionally responsible for such memorable scores as The Graduate, On Golden Pond and Tootsie. In 1988, he won the Oscar for best original score for The Milagro Beanfield War.
Playlists
- Fratelli Chase
- Map And Willie
- The Goondocks (Goonies Theme)
- Doubloon
- Lighthouse
- Cellar And Sloth
- Restaurant Trash
- The "It," Fifty Dollar Bills And A Stiff
- It All Starts Here
- Plumbing
- Skull And Signature
- Boulders, Bats And A Blender
- Wishing Well And The Fratellis Find Coin
- Mikey's Vision
- Oath And Booby Traps
- Triple Stones And A Ball
- Pee Break And Kissing Tunnel
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
