X-Factor Comic Book Issue No. 1 1986 Marvel Origin of X-Men Marvel Comics 12215

X-Factor Comic Book Issue No. 1 1986 Marvel Origin of X-Men Marvel Comics 12215
$21.27
$18.99
1 in stock
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Marvel X-Factor Comic Issue 1 (1986) Third Genesis, Marvel Origin of X-Men. Writer Bob Layton, Penciler Jackson Guice, Inkers Bob Layton, Jackson Guice & Joseph Rubinstein, Colorists Petra Scotese, Glynis Oliver.
1st team appearance of X-Factor: Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Iceman, Angel. 1st appearance of Cameron Hodge, a human who passionately hated mutants. 1st appearance a Rusty Collins, a mutant with the ability to manipulate fire.

