Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 Original Soundtrack

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 Original Soundtrack
$13.98

$9.58


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171015-67871-1
UPC: 093624857020
Part No: 48570-2
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: Miramax
Original U.S. Release: October 10, 2003
Item Release Date: September 23, 2003
Rating: R
Details

The first film in six years from acclaimed writer-director Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill Vol. 1 is certain to create a stir. As with all of Tarantino’s films, music plays a major role. For Kill Bill Vol. 1, a martial arts flick about an assassin who seeks revenge, The RZA from the multiplatinum-selling Wu-Tang Clan takes centerstage, surrounded by the sort of vintage, quirky tracks that made the soundtracks to Tarantino films such as Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown such fan favorites.

Special Features

  • Features Classic Kung Fu Movie Special Effects Sounds

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Gordon Liu | Julie Dreyfus | Jun Kunimura | Lucy Liu | Michael Bowen | Michael Madsen | Michael Parks | Sonny Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
Directors: Quentin Tarantino
Subject: Kill Bill: Volume 1
Contributors: Al Hirt | Bernard Herrmann | Charles Bernstein | Charlie Feathers | Isaac Hayes | Luis Bacalov | Meiko Kaji | Nancy Sinatra | Neu! | Quincy Jones | Santa Esmeralda | THE 5.6.7.8's | Tomoyasu Hotei | Vincent Tempera & Orchestra | Zamfir

Categories

Action | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Martial Arts | Miramax | Music | Thrillers

