Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 Original Soundtrack

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Studio: Miramax
Original U.S. Release: October 10, 2003
Item Release Date: September 23, 2003
Rating: R
Details
The first film in six years from acclaimed writer-director Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill Vol. 1 is certain to create a stir. As with all of Tarantino’s films, music plays a major role. For Kill Bill Vol. 1, a martial arts flick about an assassin who seeks revenge, The RZA from the multiplatinum-selling Wu-Tang Clan takes centerstage, surrounded by the sort of vintage, quirky tracks that made the soundtracks to Tarantino films such as Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown such fan favorites.
Special Features
- Features Classic Kung Fu Movie Special Effects Sounds
Playlists
- Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) by: Nancy Sinatra
2:40
- That Certain Female by: Charlie Feathers
3:01
- The Grand Duel (Parte Prima) by: Luis Bacalov
3:24
- Twisted Nerve by: Bernard Herrmann
1:27
- Queen Of The Crime Council
0:57
- Ode To Oren Ishii by: Vincent Tempera & Orchestra
2:05
- Run Fay Run by: Isaac Hayes
2:46
- Green Hornet by: Al Hirt
2:18
- Battle Without Honor Or Humanity by: Tomoyasu Hotei
2:28
- Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood by: Santa Esmeralda
10:28
- Woo Hoo by: THE 5.6.7.8's
1:59
- Crane/White Lightning by: Charles Bernstein | The RZA
1:37
- The Flower Of Carnage by: Meiko Kaji
3:52
- The Lonely Shepherd by: Zamfir
4:20
- You're My Wicked Life
1:14
- Ironside (Excerpt) by: Quincy Jones
0:15
- Super 16 (Excerpt) by: Neu!
3:39
- Yakuza Oren 1 by: The RZA
0:21
- Banister Fight by: The RZA
0:19
- Flip Sting
0:04
- Sword Swings
0:04
- Axe Throws
0:09
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Gordon Liu | Julie Dreyfus | Jun Kunimura | Lucy Liu | Michael Bowen | Michael Madsen | Michael Parks | Sonny Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
Directors: Quentin Tarantino
Subject: Kill Bill: Volume 1
Contributors: Al Hirt | Bernard Herrmann | Charles Bernstein | Charlie Feathers | Isaac Hayes | Luis Bacalov | Meiko Kaji | Nancy Sinatra | Neu! | Quincy Jones | Santa Esmeralda | THE 5.6.7.8's | Tomoyasu Hotei | Vincent Tempera & Orchestra | Zamfir
