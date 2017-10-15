Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 Original Soundtrack

View larger $13.98 $9.58 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 171015-67871-1

UPC: 093624857020

Part No: 48570-2

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Quentin Tarantino items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts | Thrillers

Studio: Miramax

Original U.S. Release: October 10, 2003

Item Release Date: September 23, 2003

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The first film in six years from acclaimed writer-director Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill Vol. 1 is certain to create a stir. As with all of Tarantino’s films, music plays a major role. For Kill Bill Vol. 1, a martial arts flick about an assassin who seeks revenge, The RZA from the multiplatinum-selling Wu-Tang Clan takes centerstage, surrounded by the sort of vintage, quirky tracks that made the soundtracks to Tarantino films such as Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown such fan favorites.

Special Features

Features Classic Kung Fu Movie Special Effects Sounds

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Gordon Liu | Julie Dreyfus | Jun Kunimura | Lucy Liu | Michael Bowen | Michael Madsen | Michael Parks | Sonny Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox

Directors: Quentin Tarantino

Subject: Kill Bill: Volume 1

Contributors: Al Hirt | Bernard Herrmann | Charles Bernstein | Charlie Feathers | Isaac Hayes | Luis Bacalov | Meiko Kaji | Nancy Sinatra | Neu! | Quincy Jones | Santa Esmeralda | THE 5.6.7.8's | Tomoyasu Hotei | Vincent Tempera & Orchestra | Zamfir

Related Items

Categories

Action | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Martial Arts | Miramax | Music | Thrillers