Hart to Hart Actress Stefanie Powers Original Press Publicity Photo [M50]

- Select Filmography: Hart to Hart | Herbie Rides Again | McLintock | The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Mystery | Television
- More: Stefanie Powers
Hart to Hart Actress Stefanie Powers Original Press Publicity Photo.
Some wear from storage. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Stefanie Powers
- Shows / Movies: Hart to Hart | Herbie Rides Again | McLintock | The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Mystery | Television
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Press Photos > Originals