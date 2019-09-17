Share Page Support Us
POP Games Overwatch Pharah Vinyl Action Figure – Blizzard Entertainment Exclusive #95 [POP02]

View larger

$34.99

$23.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 190917-78917-1
UPC: 889698140751
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

POP Games Overwatch Pharah Vinyl Action Figure – Blizzard Entertainment Exclusive #95.

Specifications

  • Size: 3.9 x 1.6 x 1.6 in

