The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Electronic Talking Gollum/Smegagol Heads 10 inch Action Figure Toy Biz [0217]

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used.

Lord of the Rings: Return of the King 10″ Gollum with Intrchangeable Gollum/Smegagol (Andy Serkis) Heads Action Figure. From the hit film The Two Towers and The Return of the King, this key character from Middle-Earth wants to find his “precious” ring. Constructed with traditional joints and bendy wires that allow superior articulation, Gollum can assume virtually any pose. He is intricately detailed and comes with two interchangeable heads – one for the “bad” Gollum and one for “good” Smeagol. An electronic display base features two activation buttons – one for sinister Gollum phrases and one for friendly Smeagol comments. Features 22 phrases from the movie and the “Wish for a Fish” song. Flawlessly bringing Gollum from the big screen to your own collection, this remarkable figure is a must-have for Lord of the Rings fans of any age. Measures approximately 11 inches tall and comes with a fish accessory.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases in the box packaging. See photos for details.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Characters: Gollum

