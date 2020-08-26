Satoshi Kon’s Millenium Actress Blu-ray + DVD Special Edition with Slipcover

View larger $26.99 $21.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Blu-ray SKU: 200826-81856-1

UPC: 826663199192

Part No: SF19919

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy

Studio: Shout Factory

Original U.S. Release: August 31, 2002

Item Release Date: December 10, 2019

Rating: PG

Details

Experience the gorgeous new restoration of what many believe to be Satoshi Kon’s (Perfect Blue, Paprika) greatest work, Millennium Actress. When the legendary Ginei Studios shuts down, filmmaker Genya Tachibana and his assistant are tasked with interviewing its reclusive star, Chiyoko Fujiwara, who had retired from the spotlight 30 years prior. As Chiyoko recounts her career, Genya and his crew are literally pulled into her memories where they witness her chance encounter with a mysterious man on the run from the police. Despite never knowing his name or his face, Chiyoko relentlessly pursues that man in a seamless blend of reality and memory that only Satoshi Kon could deliver. Boasting countless awards, including the Grand Prize in the Japan Agency of Cultural Affairs Media Arts Festival, which it shared with Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away, Millennium Actress is a must-see for anime fans of all ages.

Special Features

Interviews With The Producers and Voice Talent

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 87 min

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English, Japanese

Subtitles: English

Region: A/1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Cast: Fumiko Orikasa | Hirotaka Suzuoki | Hisako Kyôda | Kan Tokumaru | Mami Koyama | Miyoko Shôji | Shouko Tsuda | Shôzô Îzuka | Takkô Ishimori | Tomie Kataoka

Directors: Satoshi Kon

Project Name: Millenium Actress

