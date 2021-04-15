Share Page Support Us
DC Comics 30 Essential Graphic Novels List Promotional Flyer [H43]

$6.99
$4.90
4 in stock
sheet
SKU: 210415-86380-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

DC Comics 30 Essential Graphic Novels List Promotional Flyer. These items were distributed exclusively at San Diego Comic Con 2006.

The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Explore More...

