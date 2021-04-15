DC Comics 30 Essential Graphic Novels List Promotional Flyer [H43]

- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Memorabilia | Other | Promotional Sheets
- Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: DC Entertainment
DC Comics 30 Essential Graphic Novels List Promotional Flyer. These items were distributed exclusively at San Diego Comic Con 2006.
The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Explore More...
- Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: DC Entertainment
- Product Types: Other | Promotional Sheets