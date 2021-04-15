Share Page Support Us
Doctor Zhivago (1965) Original Lobby Card Press Photo, Geraldine Chaplin, Omar Sharif [H37]

Doctor Zhivago (1965) Original Lobby Card Press Photo, Geraldine Chaplin, Omar Sharif [H37]
$19.99
$15.97
1 in stock
SKU: 210415-86386-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) Original Lobby Card Press Photo with Geraldine Chaplin, Omar Sharif.

The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in
