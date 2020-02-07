G.I. Joe Special Missions Issue Number 1 (October 1986) 1st Printing [12477]

$9.00
$4.95
Softcover BookSKU: 200207-80214-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Larry Hama items
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: October 1, 1986
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
G.I. Joe Special Missions Issue Number 1 (October 1986) 1st Printing, Larry Hama, Herb Trimpe.
The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.
Authors: Larry Hama
Artists: Herb Trimpe
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Marvel Studios | War