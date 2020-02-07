Share Page Support Us
G.I. Joe Special Missions Issue Number 1 (October 1986) 1st Printing [12477]

G.I. Joe Special Missions Issue Number 1 (October 1986) 1st Printing [12477]
View larger

$9.00

$4.95


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200207-80214-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: October 1, 1986
Details

G.I. Joe Special Missions Issue Number 1 (October 1986) 1st Printing, Larry Hama, Herb Trimpe.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.


Authors: Larry Hama
Artists: Herb Trimpe

