Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Injustice 2 Superman Portrait Key Art 22 x 34 inch Video Game Poster

Injustice 2 Superman Portrait Key Art 22 x 34 inch Video Game Poster
View larger

$13.99

$9.97


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 180408-72418-1
Part No: RP15734
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: C. Thomas Howell | Jeffrey Combs | Superman  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: May 16, 2017
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured here is the key artwork of Superman from DC Entertainment’s Injustice 2. In the game, Batman and his allies attempt to restore the fragments of society following Superman’s dictatorship, and a new threat to Earth prevents their work.

Image: TM and © DC Comics

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in

Cast: C. Thomas Howell | Jeffrey Combs | Khary Payton | Laura Bailey | Phil LaMarr | Steve Blum | Taliesin Jaffe | Vanessa Marshall
Directors: Dominic Cianciolo | Ed Boon
Project Name: Injustice 2
Characters: Superman

Related Items

Nintendo Power Magazine Collection Volumes 98, 101, 104 and 106
Cowboy Bebop Spike Spiegel Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Han Solo Die Cast Metal Elite Series Action Figure – ZS1
Akira Symphonic Suite CD – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Out of the Fire Youth and Childrens Apparel
Marvel Universe Characters Lineup 34 x 22 Inch Comics Poster
Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt
Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select
The Art of Star Wars Galaxy (based on Topps Trading Cards) with Howard Chaykin, Geof Darrow, Mike Mignola, Moebius, George Perez, Bill Seinkiewicz + more
Metropolis Directed by Fritz Lang 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Comic Based | Crime | DC Entertainment | Featured | Game/Video Game | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *