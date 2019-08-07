Walking Tall DVD Edition (2004)

View larger $5.99 $3.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 190807-78686-1

UPC: 027616910745

ISBN-10: 0792861981

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Dwayne Johnson items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Remakes

Studio: MGM

Original U.S. Release: April 2, 2004

Item Release Date: October 11, 2011

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A retired soldier returns to his hometown to make a new life for himself, but finds that the town has changed for the worse. The town mill has closed and the criminal elements have moved in. With the help of an old pal, the ex-soldier gets elected sheriff and vows to clean up the town at the expense of putting his and his family’s safety at risk.

Special Features

Deleted scenes

Bloopers

Alternate ending

"Fight the Good Fight" stunts featurette

Photo gallery

Audio Commentary by The Rock

Audio Commentary by Director Kevin Bray and Crew

Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Cast: Dwayne Johnson | Johnny Knoxville | Michael Bowen

Directors: Kevin Bray

Project Name: Walking Tall

Related Items

Categories

Action | Crime | Drama | DVD | MGM | Movies & TV | Remakes