Walking Tall DVD Edition (2004)

$5.99
$3.97
UPC: 027616910745
ISBN-10: 0792861981
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Dwayne Johnson items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Remakes
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: April 2, 2004
Item Release Date: October 11, 2011
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A retired soldier returns to his hometown to make a new life for himself, but finds that the town has changed for the worse. The town mill has closed and the criminal elements have moved in. With the help of an old pal, the ex-soldier gets elected sheriff and vows to clean up the town at the expense of putting his and his family’s safety at risk.
Special Features
- Deleted scenes
- Bloopers
- Alternate ending
- "Fight the Good Fight" stunts featurette
- Photo gallery
- Audio Commentary by The Rock
- Audio Commentary by Director Kevin Bray and Crew
- Original Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: 1
Cast: Dwayne Johnson | Johnny Knoxville | Michael Bowen
Directors: Kevin Bray
Project Name: Walking Tall