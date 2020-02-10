Share Page Support Us
Mattel DC Super Heroes Justice League Unlimited 10 inch Batman Action Figure [211]

Mattel DC Super Heroes Justice League Unlimited 10 inch Batman Action Figure [211]
View larger

$49.99

$38.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200210-80337-1
UPC: 027084376999
Part No: K0781
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Carl Lumbly | Kevin Conroy | Phil LaMarr  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
Studio: Mattel
Original U.S. Release: July 31, 2004
Rating: TV-PG
Details

Details

Mattel DC Super Heroes Justice League Unlimited Batman (Kevin Conroy) Action Figure. Vinyl and rotocast 10-inch collectible figure in the style of the Justice League Unlimited animated television series. Figure has limited articulation at the head, arms and hips.

This item is new but there a few bends and signs of wear on the outside packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Size: 6 x 3 x 12 in

Cast: Carl Lumbly | CCH Pounder | George Newbern | Kevin Conroy | Phil LaMarr | Susan Eisenberg
Project Name: Justice League Unlimited
Characters: Batman

