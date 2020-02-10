Share Page Support Us
G.I. Joe Classic Collection Navy Aviation Fuel Handler 12 inch Figure (1997) [210]

View larger

$21.99

$16.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200210-80339-1
UPC: 076281813547
Part No: 80955
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War
Studio: Hasbro | Kenner
Details

G.I. Joe Classic Collection Navy Aviation Fuel Handler 12 inch Figure (1997).

This item is new but there a few bends and signs of wear in the packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
  • Size: 12 in


Characters: G.I. Joe

