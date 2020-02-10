G.I. Joe Classic Collection Navy Aviation Fuel Handler 12 inch Figure (1997) [210]

$21.99
$16.99
toySKU: 200210-80339-1
UPC: 076281813547
Part No: 80955
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New
UPC: 076281813547
Part No: 80955
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War
Studio: Hasbro | Kenner
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
G.I. Joe Classic Collection Navy Aviation Fuel Handler 12 inch Figure (1997).
This item is new but there a few bends and signs of wear in the packaging. Please review photos.
Specifications
- Material: Plastic
- Size: 12 in
Characters: G.I. Joe
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Hasbro | Kenner | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures | War