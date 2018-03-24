The International DVD

DVD SKU: 180321-71118-1

UPC: 043396239043

ISBN-10: 1424898633

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Clive Owen items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Thrillers

Studio: SONY Pictures

Original U.S. Release: February 13, 2009

Item Release Date: June 9, 2009

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Interpol agent Louis Salinger (Clive Owen) is determined to expose an arms dealing ring responsible for facilitating acts of terrorism around the globe. But as his investigation leads Salinger and his partner, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Eleanor Whitman (Naomi Watts), deeper into the secret world of greed, corruption and murder, they become targets of a deadly conspiracy so vast, they soon find the only people left to trust?are each other. This pulse-pounding thriller plays a high-stakes game of suspense, intrigue and explosive action.

The item is in very good shape, with slight signs of wear on the cover. The disc is in great shape.

Special Features

Extended Scene

Making The International

Shooting at the Guggenheim

And More...

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Runtime: 118

Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Language: English

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Armin Mueller-Stahl | Brian F. O'Byrne | Clive Owen | Fabrice Scott | Haluk Bilginer | Jay Villiers | Michel Voletti | Naomi Watts | Patrick Baladi | Ulrich Thomsen

Directors: Tom Tykwer

Project Name: The International

Related Items

Categories

Action | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | SONY Pictures | Thrillers