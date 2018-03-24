The International DVD

Twitter
$7.99

$3.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180321-71118-1
UPC: 043396239043
ISBN-10: 1424898633
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: February 13, 2009
Item Release Date: June 9, 2009
Rating: R
Interpol agent Louis Salinger (Clive Owen) is determined to expose an arms dealing ring responsible for facilitating acts of terrorism around the globe. But as his investigation leads Salinger and his partner, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Eleanor Whitman (Naomi Watts), deeper into the secret world of greed, corruption and murder, they become targets of a deadly conspiracy so vast, they soon find the only people left to trust?are each other. This pulse-pounding thriller plays a high-stakes game of suspense, intrigue and explosive action.

The item is in very good shape, with slight signs of wear on the cover. The disc is in great shape.

  • Extended Scene
  • Making The International
  • Shooting at the Guggenheim
  • And More...

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 118
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Armin Mueller-Stahl | Brian F. O'Byrne | Clive Owen | Fabrice Scott | Haluk Bilginer | Jay Villiers | Michel Voletti | Naomi Watts | Patrick Baladi | Ulrich Thomsen
Directors: Tom Tykwer
Project Name: The International

