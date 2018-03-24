Twitter
Jet Li The One Special Edition DVD
Jet Li The One Special Edition DVD
$12.99

$6.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180321-71110-1
UPC: 043396063921
ISBN-10: 0767866347
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

In a stunning dual role, international action star Jet Li portrays Gabriel Yulaw, a police officer confronted with a sinister form of himself escaped from an advanced, parallel universe and intent onkilling Gabriel. His alter ego’s hunt culminates in a fateful battle between good and evil that changes Gabriel’s perception of reality and forces him to examine the evil hidden within himself. The One features riveting martial arts and innovative special effects.

The item is in very good shape with some wear on the outside cover. The disc is in great shape.

Special Features

  • Digitally Mastered Audio and Video
  • Widescreen and Fullscreen Presentations
  • Director and Crew Commentary
  • Animatic Comparison
  • Making-of Featurettes
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • Filmographies
  • Interactive Menus
  • Scene Selections

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital
  • Runtime: 87

Cast: Carla Gugino | Dean Norris | Delroy Lindo | James Morrison | Jason Statham | Jet Li | Richard Steinmetz | Ron Zimmerman
Directors: James Wong
Project Name: The One

