Jet Li The One Special Edition DVD

The item is used but still in very good condition.

In a stunning dual role, international action star Jet Li portrays Gabriel Yulaw, a police officer confronted with a sinister form of himself escaped from an advanced, parallel universe and intent onkilling Gabriel. His alter ego’s hunt culminates in a fateful battle between good and evil that changes Gabriel’s perception of reality and forces him to examine the evil hidden within himself. The One features riveting martial arts and innovative special effects.

The item is in very good shape with some wear on the outside cover. The disc is in great shape.

Digitally Mastered Audio and Video

Widescreen and Fullscreen Presentations

Director and Crew Commentary

Animatic Comparison

Making-of Featurettes

Theatrical Trailers

Filmographies

Interactive Menus

Scene Selections

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital

Runtime: 87

Cast: Carla Gugino | Dean Norris | Delroy Lindo | James Morrison | Jason Statham | Jet Li | Richard Steinmetz | Ron Zimmerman

Directors: James Wong

Project Name: The One

