Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Press Publicity Photo [K45]

View larger
$16.39
$14.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker Dressed as a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photo.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

