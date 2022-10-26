Super Capers: Back To The Feature Prequel Comic (Ray Griggs, Tom Richmond) Mar. 20, 2009 [S77]

- Cast: Adam West | Beverly Long | Bobby 'Slim' Jones | Chris Owen | Christine Lakin | Clint Howard | Danielle Harris | Doug Jones | Eva Marcille | Isaac C. Singleton Jr. | Jon Polito | June Lockhart | Justin Whalin | Michael Rooker | Oliver Muirhead | Pancho Moler | Pat Crawford Brown | Ryan McPartlin | Sam Lloyd | Taylor Negron | Tom Lister Jr. | Tom Sizemore
- Directors: Ray Griggs
- Project Name: Super Capers: The Origins of Ed and the Missing Bullion
- Product Types: Books | Comics
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based
- Studios: RG Entertainment
- Original Release Date: April 4, 2008
- Rating: pg
Super Capers: Back To The Feature Prequel Comic (Ray Griggs, Tom Richmond) Mar. 20, 2009. Super Capers: The Origins of Ed and the Missing Bullion.
Minor cover wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
