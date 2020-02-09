Share Page Support Us
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Battle Droid Action Figure CommTech Chip Reader (1999) [1238]

View larger

$11.99

$7.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200209-80296-1
UPC: 076281840925
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Hasbro
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Battle Droid with Blaster Rifle Action Figure CommTech Chip Reader (1999).

This item is new but there a few bends in card packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic


Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

