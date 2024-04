Intuit Dome Grand Opening Concert Featuring Bruno Mars (2024)

Intuit Dome

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90303

Live Nation, National Basketball Association (NBA)

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California is the home of the LA Clippers and hosts sporting events and concerts. Musician Bruno Mars returns to Los Angeles following a six year hiatus for special grand opening performances at Intuit Dome. The Grammy-winning showman plays two back-to-back opening night shows on Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16, 2024.