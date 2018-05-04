Twitter
$32.99

$24.97


4 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180504-72809-1
ISBN-10: 1909414530
ISBN-13: 9781909414532
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films
Studio: 3D Total Publishing
Item Release Date: April 3, 2018
Sketching and drawing are fundamental to creating great art; the simple doodle is often where the artist first brings their ideas and concepts to life. In Sketching from the Imagination: Dark Arts, 3D Total Publishing have gathered fifty talented traditional and digital artists to showcase work from their sketchbooks, as well as share inspiration and give insight into how they create imaginative, dark illustrations. Featuring a range of artwork and artists from many fields, from concept design and animation to illustration and comic art, Sketching from the Imagination: Dark Arts is a collection of beautifully macabre sketches with plenty of useful tips and creative insights—an invaluable resource that will inspire artists of all abilities.

  • Pages: 318
  • Size: 9.25 H x 1.25 D x 8.25 W in
  • Language: English

